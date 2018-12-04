INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier state's most prominent Latina lawmaker has been elected to lead the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs, a national organization of Latino officials serving in state legislatures.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, is the first Hoosier to head the organization in its 13-year history.
She was chosen for the role by members attending the group's annual conference last month in Washington, D.C.
"To be elected chair of such a special Latino legislative organization like the BHCC is a tremendous privilege," Candelaria Reardon said.
"As only the second woman ever to serve as the chair of the BHCC, and the first legislator from Indiana to take that role, I am immensely honored to help lead the organization through such important times."
Candelaria Reardon previously served as vice chairwoman of the group that works to provide a forum for Hispanic state leaders to engage in substantive dialogue and address pressing issues in the Hispanic community.
"Our goals include advancing smart public policies at the state level, serving as a voice for the Latino community and supporting the development of Latino state legislative leaders across the country," Candelaria Reardon said.
"From meeting with my colleagues around the country, I can see that we have so many shared objectives: voting rights, health care, quality public education, as well as immigration. I look forward to working with the BHCC to find answers that can benefit us all."
Candelaria Reardon has represented Munster, Highland and parts of Griffith and Hammond in the Indiana House since 2006, except for a two-year period in 2015 and 2016 when House District 12 was represented by a Republican.
House Democrats last month named Candelaria Reardon as their caucus chairwoman, one of the three top leadership posts among the 33 Democrats in the 100-member chamber.