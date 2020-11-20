 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster lawmaker seeking 50 families needing a Thanksgiving turkey
urgent

Munster lawmaker seeking 50 families needing a Thanksgiving turkey

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Andrade

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, is seeking 50 families in Indiana House District 12 to give a turkey to for Thanksgiving.

 Provided

MUNSTER — State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, is seeking 50 families living in Indiana House District 12, which includes Munster, Highland, south Hammond, and north Griffith, who lack the resources for a happy Thanksgiving.

The newly elected lawmaker said he's partnered with local businesses to give away 50 turkeys to district residents in need, or anyone in Lake County if they can't afford a Thanksgiving turkey of their own.

"We're trying to just make it a little bit easier for somebody who is hurting right now due to the pandemic and financial crisis, that we could be able to bring a little joy to them during the holidays," Andrade said.

Turkey requests by individuals in need, or made on their behalf, must be submitted online at: andrade2020.com/thanksgiving.

— Dan Carden, The Times

New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NWI reacts to Joe Biden's election victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts