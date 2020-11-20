Munster lawmaker seeking 50 families needing a Thanksgiving turkey

MUNSTER — State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, is seeking 50 families living in Indiana House District 12, which includes Munster, Highland, south Hammond, and north Griffith, who lack the resources for a happy Thanksgiving.

The newly elected lawmaker said he's partnered with local businesses to give away 50 turkeys to district residents in need, or anyone in Lake County if they can't afford a Thanksgiving turkey of their own.

"We're trying to just make it a little bit easier for somebody who is hurting right now due to the pandemic and financial crisis, that we could be able to bring a little joy to them during the holidays," Andrade said.

Turkey requests by individuals in need, or made on their behalf, must be submitted online at: andrade2020.com/thanksgiving.

— Dan Carden, The Times

