Munster planners OK site plan for commercial district

MUNSTER — The Plan Commission has granted site plan approval to a local developer for the Maple Leaf Crossing project at 9450 Calumet Ave.
Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders plans to develop the corner of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street as a professional office and retail development. The project is planned in stages, with the first phase of office and retail space available this fall.
The project features a 40-foot right of way along Calumet Avenue and will have two bike paths and will be pedestrian-friendly, Lieser said. The Munster developer said he has been working with town staff for the past year and was seeking site plan approval so he could begin the engineering phase and work on infrastructure.
Projected tenants currently include a hotel, pub, and professional offices in the development, along with open space for festivals, concerts and markets.
Town Planning Director Thomas Vander Woude had sought to table the site plan request because he thought the town needed more information, including a traffic study, from the applicant. He also said previous town building projects have featured 60-foot rights of way.
Vander Woude did note that town officials have met with Lieser and the developer has been willing to adapt his plans.
Commission Member Stuart Friedman saw no problem in approving the site plan with the understanding that amendments can be made.
The commission did, as Lieser requested, table the developer’s requested amendments to the planned unit development in that area.
Lieser said he would pay for a parking study, adding that he would have the engineering study ready next month.
Upon completion, Maple Leaf Crossing is expected to have six buildings with more than 120,000 square feet of office and retail space. The development includes container architecture that will house local shops. Maple Leaf will be the largest use of container architecture in Chicagoland.
Shipping container architecture uses steel intermodal containers as a structural element. The use of such containers in the U.S. and Canada has grown in popularity due to steel’s inherent strength, as well as its wide availability and relatively low expense.
With its two bike paths, the project will connect with other trails, including the Pennsy Greenway and Centennial Park.