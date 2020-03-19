Munster planners OK site plan for commercial district

MUNSTER — The Plan Commission has granted site plan approval to a local developer for the Maple Leaf Crossing project at 9450 Calumet Ave.

Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders plans to develop the corner of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street as a professional office and retail development. The project is planned in stages, with the first phase of office and retail space available this fall.

The project features a 40-foot right of way along Calumet Avenue and will have two bike paths and will be pedestrian-friendly, Lieser said. The Munster developer said he has been working with town staff for the past year and was seeking site plan approval so he could begin the engineering phase and work on infrastructure.

Projected tenants currently include a hotel, pub, and professional offices in the development, along with open space for festivals, concerts and markets.

Town Planning Director Thomas Vander Woude had sought to table the site plan request because he thought the town needed more information, including a traffic study, from the applicant. He also said previous town building projects have featured 60-foot rights of way.

Vander Woude did note that town officials have met with Lieser and the developer has been willing to adapt his plans.