Murphy reveals plans for Valparaiso in first State of the City address

The Valparaiso Fire Department and Police Department are both working on accreditation that would continue their status as elite agencies in Indiana, Murphy said.

The city hired nine new police officers last year after receiving 163 applications, including a record number of women and minorities, he said.

In 2019, the city also opened the new roundabout at the busy intersection of LaPorte Avenue and Silhavy Road. Some 35,000 vehicles daily go through that roundabout, Murphy said.

Murphy praised other city departments, as well.

Among changes planned for the future is the development of a transit district at the old ANCO factory that will include housing, a transit hub for the city’s popular bus lines and a new Journeyman Distillery location that is expected to be a big draw for tourists.

The city also is exploring ideas like an additional sports field for children.

The parks department is celebrating its 75th anniversary by starting work on a new master plan. The department is planning to ask for residents' input for ways to improve the city’s popular parks.