Murphy reveals plans for Valparaiso in first State of the City address

VALPARAISO — Mayor Matt Murphy in his first State of the City address Tuesday revealed changes for Valparaiso, including the possible merger of the city's utility and public works departments.
Murphy told members of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the potential merger is being studied.
When the city utilities department was created, he said, skeptics said combining the city water and sewer utilities wouldn’t work, but now the result is one of the best municipal utilities in the Midwest.
The utilities department has been busy, acquiring the neighboring Damon Run Conservancy District in 2019 and lowering bills for those customers through economies of scale.
“We’re open to new thinking,” Murphy told the packed room Tuesday at Valparaiso University’s Harre Union.
Murphy is a newly minted mayor, replacing longtime Mayor Jon Costas at the beginning of the year.
The utilities department has more than 500 miles of city water and sewer pipes to maintain. The public works department has 162 miles of city streets to care for. Last year, 10 miles of city streets were repaved, Murphy said.
“Last year alone, they rehabbed more than 6,000 feet of water, sewer and stormwater mains, adding future reliability,” he said. “With an eye on the future, the utility also worked closely on The Brooks project — a 150-acre development that will partner with the city for stormwater and water flow solutions citywide.”
The Valparaiso Fire Department and Police Department are both working on accreditation that would continue their status as elite agencies in Indiana, Murphy said.
The city hired nine new police officers last year after receiving 163 applications, including a record number of women and minorities, he said.
In 2019, the city also opened the new roundabout at the busy intersection of LaPorte Avenue and Silhavy Road. Some 35,000 vehicles daily go through that roundabout, Murphy said.
Murphy praised other city departments, as well.
Among changes planned for the future is the development of a transit district at the old ANCO factory that will include housing, a transit hub for the city’s popular bus lines and a new Journeyman Distillery location that is expected to be a big draw for tourists.
The city also is exploring ideas like an additional sports field for children.
The parks department is celebrating its 75th anniversary by starting work on a new master plan. The department is planning to ask for residents' input for ways to improve the city’s popular parks.
Murphy pledged to serve all of the city’s residents, not just the ones who supported him in November’s election, including “those who like roundabouts and those who don’t."