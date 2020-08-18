National Guard deployment at NWI food bank extended until Oct. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana National Guard will continue assisting the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in meeting the larger than usual demand for food aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Victor Garcia, CEO of the Merrillville-based food bank, said Monday the 26 guardsmen on site since April will continue working full time at the food bank through at least Oct. 31.

"Their support enables us to serve the nearly 20,000 new individuals in Lake and Porter counties that are needing emergency food support during the coronavirus crisis. This increase in food insecurity in our community has required that we provide a record 1.1 million pounds of food each month to those in need," Garcia said.

"We are very thankful to Governor Holcomb, the state of Indiana, and the federal agencies that have extended the National Guard's deployment with us. Without the support of the National Guard, we would not be able to do the work we do today, and for that, we are eternally grateful."

Guardsman Ryan Gonzalez said he can relate to the Region families and individuals he's serving at the food bank.