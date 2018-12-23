PORTER — A few visitors were disappointed Saturday when they arrived at Indiana Dunes Visitor Center only to discover that programs had been cancelled just hours earlier as a result of the partial shutdown of the federal government.
"I think they were just shocked. They didn't even think about it that the government shut down," said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism.
The good news, however, is that for the second government shutdown in a row, visitors are being given access to parking areas and the beaches, hiking trails and other sites within the local 15,000-acre National Lakeshore, she said.
This is a change from the past when parking areas were closed and visitors were shooed off hiking trails during government shutdowns, Weimer said.
The current shutdown is the result of a clash between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration over the president's demands for $5 billion to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico. The shutdown is expected to continue past Christmas.
The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore posted the following statement on its website: "In the event of a government shutdown, the national lakeshore will remain open. However, park visitor services, contact stations and maintenance will be closed and hazardous or dangerous conditions may exist."
The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, which is operated by both the National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes Tourism, remains open at 1215 N. Ind. 49 in Porter, she said. This is possible because the building is owned by Porter County government and remains staffed by representatives from Dunes Tourism, a department of county government.
The visitor center will be closed, as scheduled, on Christmas and New Year's days.
There are reduced services at the visitor center, Weimer said. In addition to the cancelled programs, the bookstore is closed because of the lack of National Lakeshore staff and there is no one to sell the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes.
"We’re disappointed to see any type of government shutdown, especially the National Park Service, which is an integral part of the Indiana Dunes area,” said Dustin Ritchea, the promotions director for Indiana Dunes Tourism.
But in addition to the national park being left open, "the state park and many other exciting opportunities, including our area’s communities, events and attractions will still be available during this time," he said.
Roads within the National Lakeshore "that have already been opened and vault toilets (wilderness type restrooms) will remain open, but services that require staffing and maintenance, such as campgrounds and full-service restrooms will not operate," according to Ritchea. "Snow removal services for parking lots will take place but may take longer than usual."
Weimer said it is fortunate that this and earlier shutdowns have occurred during the fall/winter months when visitor counts are at their lowest for the year. The visitor center can attract as many as 7,000 to 8,000 people during the 4th of July holiday weekend alone, she said.
Planning has been underway for how to deal with a shutdown during the busy summer season, Weimer said. The visitor center would likely seek help from volunteers with the National Lakeshore.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.