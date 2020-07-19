You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
National nurse practitioners group honors Northwest Indiana lawmaker for service
urgent

National nurse practitioners group honors Northwest Indiana lawmaker for service

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is being honored for his efforts at the Statehouse to increase awareness and recognition of nurse practitioners.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners recently awarded state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, its 2020 Advocate State Award for Excellence, which is presented annually to one legislator in each of the 50 states.

Charbonneau this year sponsored a new Indiana law, House Enrolled Act 1392, authorizing advance practice registered nurses (APRN), beginning Jan. 1, 2021, to certify an individual's cause of death and electronically sign the death certificate, if the APRN is the last person in attendance with the deceased.

Also, in his role as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services, Charbonneau last year helped advance a proposal that would have allowed experienced APRNs meeting certain professional qualifications to practice without the required collaboration agreement with a doctor.

Senate Bill 394 passed the Republican-controlled Senate, 43-5, but faltered in the Republican-controlled House.

Charbonneau said he was honored to have his work recognized by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and vowed to "continue to serve as an advocate for policies that further advance nurse practitioners."

"Ensuring the well-being of Hoosiers remains a top priority for me, and the work of nurse practitioners is critical to ensuring that all Hoosiers have access to high-quality health care," he said.

Charbonneau is the former president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals. He's represented Senate District 5, which includes all or parts of Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, since 2007.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners advocates on behalf of its more than 110,000 members for all nurse practitioners to advance quality health care through practice, education, advocacy, research and leadership.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mrvan seeks Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts