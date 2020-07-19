National nurse practitioners group honors Northwest Indiana lawmaker for service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is being honored for his efforts at the Statehouse to increase awareness and recognition of nurse practitioners.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners recently awarded state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, its 2020 Advocate State Award for Excellence, which is presented annually to one legislator in each of the 50 states.

Charbonneau this year sponsored a new Indiana law, House Enrolled Act 1392, authorizing advance practice registered nurses (APRN), beginning Jan. 1, 2021, to certify an individual's cause of death and electronically sign the death certificate, if the APRN is the last person in attendance with the deceased.

Also, in his role as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services, Charbonneau last year helped advance a proposal that would have allowed experienced APRNs meeting certain professional qualifications to practice without the required collaboration agreement with a doctor.

Senate Bill 394 passed the Republican-controlled Senate, 43-5, but faltered in the Republican-controlled House.