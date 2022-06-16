National political organizations focusing on Northwest Indiana congressional contest

Campaign organizations affiliated with both major political parties are focusing on Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat like never before.
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, this week was selected for the Frontline program, operated by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), to help get Mrvan the financial and other resources he needs to win a second two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.
It follows announcements by the National Republican Congressional Committee and other conservative organizations that they're targeting the 1st Congressional District as a potential pickup for Republicans this year.
Records show Indiana's 1st District never has elected a Republican to Congress during the more than nine decades the district has been centered on Northwest Indiana.
Mrvan is optimistic the DCCC assistance will ensure that streak continues when he faces off at the Nov. 8 general election against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point.
"I am grateful for their vote of confidence and will continue to be relentless in my focus to be a district-centric member of Congress who prioritizes the kitchen-table challenges from inflation, growing the Northwest Indiana economy and defending our invaluable steel and manufacturing industries," Mrvan said.
In response, Green said the DCCC recognizes Mrvan is vulnerable because he "has voted with Joe Biden on all of his economic policies that have resulted in 8.6% inflation and $5 per gallon of gas."
"National Democrats are terrified because they know the Biden-Mrvan agenda is out of touch with Indiana’s 1st District," Green said.
Republicans also consider Mrvan's seat in play because Mrvan was elected in 2020 with only 56% of the vote, compared to the 65% of district voters who supported former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in 2018 against the same GOP opponent, Mark Leyva.
