National threats prompt shutdown of Indiana Statehouse, General Assembly

The state of Indiana is shutting down until Thursday its government complex in Indianapolis, including the Statehouse, and the General Assembly will not meet next week due the high number of threats against governmental entities across the country.

The governor's office announced Friday there have been no credible threats against the Statehouse.

But state offices and the Legislature are locking their doors ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden out of an abundance of caution following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.

"The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public. Hoosiers will still be able to access essential state services online, on the phone, or in-person at branches around the state."

The governor said he will deliver his annual State of the State address, as planned, at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday.