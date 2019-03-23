ST. JOHN — The next phase of the Three Springs subdivision expansion is moving forward in St. John.
During its recent meeting, the Plan Commission approved phase three of Three Springs, which allows for the mixed development of single-family homes and duplexes. The subdivision is located west of Parrish Avenue, where Springlake Road ends.
The phase includes 21 R-1 lots and 15 R-2 lots to be added for 36 single-family homes and six duplex lots for 12 units.
Some of these lots will have a gas pipeline easement within them.
The placement of homes in conjunction to the high pressure natural gas pipeline have raised questions about the safety of future subdivision residents and whether the commission is responsibly following regulations in accordance to the town’s Subdivision Control Ordinance.
Plan Commission President Mike Forbes, who voted in favor of the primary plat, said “there are two schools of thought” on the 4-3 vote. He said the first is based on the opinion of safety; the second is based on the fact of law.
Forbes voted on the latter.
“The laws in Indiana has been settled for a number of years that subdivision control ordinances must provide ‘concrete standards’ to ‘give fair warnings to what local plan commissions would consider when reviewing a primary plat,’” Forbes told The Times. “Once the standards have been met, the approval of a primary plat is a ministerial act, and the Plan Commission must grant primary plat.”
Commission member Paul Panczuk, who voted against the plan, said his decision was based on Section 18 of the ordinance, which outlines safety.
The section, in part, states that “the Plan Commission shall make certain that the entire layout of the subdivision … promotes the health, safety, morals, comfort, prosperity and general welfare of the entire town,” and “no subdivision plat shall be approved by the Plan Commission in the event it is found to not” promote those components of the municipality.
“We are tasked to hold that template against anything that comes our way. I find it rare that that section would be revoked,” Panczuk said. “We should be looking out for the safety of people moving into town, and that’s not happening here. We shouldn’t have allowed profit to triumph over safety.”
Panczuk said there are 200-foot average lots with 95-feet of encroachment. In this case, he said future residents will have the pipeline “20 to 30 feet from their back door,” right “in the middle of the back yard.”
Making the decision
Last April, the St. John Plan Commission gave a “no recommendation” to the Town Council after a new proposal to rezone phase three of the subdivision was presented by engineer Doug Rettig, of DVG Inc. representing developer Dave Barick.
The previous rezoning proposal, which was denied by the Town Council in 2017, would have allowed for a change from the current R-1 to RC-2 PUD, or Planned Unit Development, which would be conventional single-family lots, and also for R-3 to allow for duplexes.
The newer proposal called for the bulk of the property to be R-1 with other sections R-2 and R-3, which was consistent with the first two phases of the Three Springs development.
Barick said the zoning of the homes would not “depreciate any of the property values,” according to a previous Times report.
The Town Council ignored the recommendation of the commission, and voted 3-2 in favor of the rezone during its May 24 meeting.
After rezoning, the developer returned to the Plan Commission for a study session in late December and then again in January during the commission’s regular meeting for primary approval. At that time, the development was deferred to allow Town Engineer Kenn Kraus to review the plan.
During the March 6 meeting, a report by Kraus found the “42 residential lots, three out-lots, streets and associated facilities and utilities to be built on the 35 acres satisfactory.”
Commission member Steve Flores, who votes against the plat development, said he had previous discussions with officials from the town’s police and fire departments who are not comfortable with the pipeline.
“As far as safety concerns, obviously there are many. All of us were in a consensus that we weren’t comfortable with this,” said Flores, detective commander with the St. John Police Department. “From a safety standpoint — I’ve said it before — I am not comfortable with those lots.”
Rettig told the commission Vector Pipeline officials are “are not opposed to having the lots arranged the way they are, but they are not in favor” and “prefer it to be different.” Vector, however, cannot stop the developers from building because the houses themselves are not within their easement.
“We feel we have enough room to build houses south of the pipeline. We are allowed to do so,” Rettig said, added that Vector will place restrictions and not allow any construction on the lots that have the gas pipeline within them.
Rick Eberly, St. John building and planning director, said this development is “far from unique,” and many subdivisions within the town have pipeline easements running through them.
Potential pipeline accident
The Vector Pipeline is a 348-mile, 42-inch natural gas pipeline that transports natural gas from Joliet, Illinois, into Ontario, Canada.
Pipeline accidents — including leaks — are rare, but they can occur, according to Vector. The natural gas in the pipeline system is flammable and potentially hazardous. Under certain conditions, pipes may become explosive.
A 30-inch natural gas pipeline, part of the Texas Eastern Transmission system, exploded in Summerfield, Ohio, in January. The line ruptured and sent flames into the air, injuring two people, and destroyed or damaged six homes.
St. John Police Chief James Kveton said his main concern about the pipeline running through Three Springs subdivision regards the safety of the public and any officers who would have to respond to an emergency of any kind if one occurs.
“Using a preventative mindset I would recommend against building a structure near a potential danger such as a pipeline, so in essence I was uncomfortable with the prospect of having homes in such close proximity to the pipeline in question,” Kveton said.
Fire Chief Fred Willman said he “was not thrilled,” but stands by his belief that the town officials would not approve it “with any risk involved.”
“With the standards and law, I have every reason to believe they researched it as a safe project,” Willman said. “The hypothetical doesn’t matter. It’s either OK or it’s not. If there is a problem with it someday, we will deal with it then.”
Eberly — who said he wouldn’t personally buy a lot in Three Springs subdivision — said all of the new homeowners impacted by the pipeline will be made aware it exists on the property as plat surveys given show the gas pipeline easement.
His concern lies in whether second-generation lot owners will know.
“I could see an instance happening where someone down the line doesn’t know it’s there,” Eberly said. “If the first generation doesn’t pass down the plat survey, there could be problems.”
That’s also one concern for Three Springs resident Jeff Gard. Gard has owned the property for five years and lived in the subdivision for the last three.
“What happens to the person who buys the house later down the road and goes in to do drilling? If that pipe ever goes off, it could blow up most of our neighborhood,” Gard said.
“There is plenty of property in St. John that can be developed. Why does it have to happen here?”