The name of Indiana's longest serving U.S. senator is set to be emblazoned on an American warship.
The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that its next Arleigh Burke-class destroyer will be named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., who died in April after representing Hoosiers in the Senate from 1977 to 2013.
Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer is scheduled to bestow the "United States Ship Richard G. Lugar" name on the approved, but yet to be built, destroyer, during a private ceremony Monday at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis.
"At a time when nuclear proliferation was civilization's greatest threat, Senator Lugar helped save the world," said U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who led the effort to commemorate Lugar.
"It is fitting that the Navy honor Senator Lugar's legacy by naming one of their warships after this dedicated statesman, and I look forward to joining Secretary Spencer and the Lugar family for this momentous occasion."
Lugar served in the Navy from 1957 to 1960, including a stint as intelligence briefer to then-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Arleigh Burke, for whom the destroyer class is named.
Individual Burke-class ships generally honor "leaders and heroes."
Another recently named destroyer recognizes former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, D-Ga., who partnered with Lugar to enact and oversee the post-Cold War weapons proliferation prevention program commonly known as Nunn-Lugar.