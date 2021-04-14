Nearly all state-regulated wetlands at risk of elimination after Indiana lawmakers vote to strip protections

Though Garten once again admitted during Senate debate Wednesday his real intent is to rein in what he considers an out-of-control Indiana Department of Environmental Management that he said is recklessly overclassifying land across Indiana as wetlands to subject property owners to IDEM oversight.

Opponents of the measure noted more than 90 Indiana business and environmental organizations preferred Slager’s plan that clarified the definition of different types of wetlands and shrank the size of new wetlands that must be created in exchange for filling or draining an existing wetland — but never below 1 to 1.

“All my life, and all your life, you’ve been hearing from scientists and naturalists that wetlands were good for us. Now are we saying we’ve been lied to for the last 90 to 100 years? That wetlands aren’t important?” asked state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond.

“This is wrong. It’s going to hurt your kids, and it’s going to hurt the state of Indiana and all its inhabitants.”

Slager said his approach would have ensured property owners, developers, farmers and IDEM all benefited from the "clarity and certainty of future permitting and reduced mitigation cost."