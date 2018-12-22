CHESTERTON — Some 50 residents living near an area proposed to be annexed into the town were turned away from the town's Plan Commission without an opportunity to speak.
The commission was set to review a concept plat for PSR LLC, which is asking the town to annex 59 acres. Plans call for construction of single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes along with two commercial buildings. The property is on County Road 1100 North and adjacent to Dogwood Park.
Developers appeared before the Town Council on Dec. 10 with the initial annexation petition. A public hearing was held, and one resident spoke against the development. The Town Council is due to take action on the annexation at its Wednesday meeting.
Residents crowded the town meeting room Thursday night. Some asked the commission why they couldn't speak. Others shouted they were told they'd have a chance to voice their objections to the proposal.
"There is no public hearing," commission President George Stone told the crowd.
"Typically a concept review is for us to submit our opinion. It's a concept, nothing formal," commission member Fred Owens said.
Officials told the crowd that if the Town Council approves the annexation, PSR will have to formally come before the commission with a plat of the proposed subdivision. There will be a public hearing on any proposed development when commissioners consider action on the final plat, officials said, adding that hearing would likely be in January or February if developers submit a formal petition for the development.
Greg Babcock, attorney for the developers, said plans included building 17 single-family homes, nine paired patio homes, nine triplexes and two commercial buildings, each about 4,500 square feet.
Commission member Thomas Kopko asked about the location of the single-family homes in regard to the multi-family units. No other commission members issued any opinions or asked about the proposed development.