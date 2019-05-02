CROWN POINT — Contractors are eager to get going with improving the city’s three water storage tanks, including the one near the Babe Ruth/Legacy Fields.
But, a red-tailed hawk has other plans for the project.
During Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting, Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., the city's consultants on the water system improvement project, said exterior work has been delayed on the north tank after workers discovered the nested bird protecting eggs.
"We've been dealing with the bird for two weeks now," Stong said.
The red-tailed hawk is the most common hawk of North America. The birds typically lay their first set of two to three eggs around mid-late March.
Stong said he has been in contact with Indiana Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the protected bird.
He was given two options by the organizations: get a permit to relocate the nest or come back to complete the work on the tower around mid-July once the eggs have hatched and the bird is gone.
Stong said contractors are in the process of submitting the permit to have the nest relocated.
"We hope to get some direction in the near future," Stong said.
In the meantime, contractors will continue to complete all the work on the tank except exterior improvements in order to avoid interfering with the bird. The tank is currently out of service.
Stong said contractors will move on to begin work on the 113th Street Tank, located on the east side of Interstate 65, until the nest is gone.
"We appreciate you taking care of the (hawk's) safety," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said during the meeting.