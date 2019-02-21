CROWN POINT — Lake County commissioners moved forward with plans to upgrade the Sheriff's Department’s vehicle fleet on Wednesday, opening up bids for two dozen cars including an armored rescue vehicle that costs twice as much as the average house in the Region.
The department is seeking 10 marked patrol cruisers, 12 unmarked cars for detectives and administrative use and a van for transporting inmates to and from the county lockup.
It also wants to replace its 30-year-old armored personnel carrier, which requires constant repair work and has become an operational liability for police. In a memorable scene in December, the truck had to be towed away when it broke down shortly after delivering SWAT officers to the scene of a standoff in Highland.
“It’s on its last legs,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez said of the armored vehicle, which was built in 1979 on top of a Dodge chassis.
Martinez broached the need to replace aging vehicles late last year, citing more than 200 “high-risk” operations where police had used it since 2016. But commissioners pushed back over concerns the sheriff hadn’t considered additional options beyond the $365,000 price tag he cited at the time.
That estimate ended up squarely in the middle of the range of four bids the commissioners took under advisement at Wednesday’s meeting. Companies bidding to build the replacement armored vehicle include Virginia-based Alpine Armoring at $340,000; Phoenix-based The Armored Group at $355,435; Canadian firm Terradyne Armored Vehicles at $364,750; and Massachusetts-based Lenco Industries at $380,257, according to figures provided to The Times.
The bids “are in the ballpark for what this kind of equipment costs,” Martinez said, adding that the price was reasonable given how often the department uses the armored personnel carrier and the 30-year life span of a new model.
Martinez and his command staff will review the four bids and make a recommendation to the commissioners, likely at their next public meeting in March. Delivery of the new armored vehicle could take up to nine months from the time the contract is awarded, according to Martinez.
The board unanimously accepted the armored vehicle bids, but split 2-1 over the specifications for the department’s conventional patrol and unmarked cars. Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, called the specs “overly narrow,” because they “don’t allow for vehicles manufactured locally.”
Repay was referring to police cars made at the Ford Assembly Plant on Chicago’s Southeast Side, where many of his constituents work. The plant currently builds both police interceptor sedans and utility vehicles, but intends to phase out the Taurus-based sedan and exclusively produce the Explorer-based SUV beginning this spring.
The Sheriff's Department’s specifications call for sedans only. Within the department, the Dodge Charger Pursuit is the patrol sedan of choice due to its safety and handling characteristics, according to Martinez.
“It’s about performance,” Martinez said of his preference for the Dodge Interceptor, which is manufactured at Fiat Chrysler’s assembly plant in Ontario, Canada. “It’s what best fits the Sheriff’s Department and our line of work.”
The Sheriff’s Department fleet consists of more than 200 Interceptor squad cars, vans, minivans and pickup trucks, plus three helicopters and four marine vessels for use on Lake Michigan. They were purchased at a cost of more than $7 million over the years, according to county records.