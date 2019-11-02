New assistant police chiefs named in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The new leadership in the Michigan City Police Department was completed Friday with the selection of two assistant police chiefs.
Dave Cooney and Jillian Ashley were named assistant chiefs by Dion Campbell, appointed police chief by Mayor Ron Meer on Tuesday.
Cooney, a 13-year member of the department, fought back tears for a moment while sharing the vision Campbell outlined after offering him the position.
"We really want to get our men and women in this police department back to feeling like a family,’’ he said.
Former chief Mark Swistek and his assistant chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk are now serving in other capacities with the department.
Their resignations last week stemmed from the Oct. 10 drug-related arrest of the mayor’s stepson, Adam Bray.
Bray, 33, was allegedly found with a small amount of heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop.
Meer publicly alleged the task force and LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake targeted his stepson to try and defeat him in the Nov. 5 election.
He recanted those allegations on Tuesday when he named Campbell police chief.
Cooney and Ashley, a 12-year member of the force, came over from the detective bureau.
“When you’re humble, you say you’re not qualified. But, I’m willing to learn what I need to do in order to be successful in the position I believe God has placed me in,’’ Ashley said.
Ashley also said she and other detectives asked Campbell to become the police chief.
"We felt Dion would be best to bring about healing,’’ she said.
Campbell, a leader in his church and the city’s Humanitarian of the Year in 2015, has been with the department for about 20 years. The last 10 years were served working in the schools.
He's optimistic about the selection of his assistants.
"’It’s not that we have problems in our department. It’s just that police departments across the nation have taken a beating and it has caused us to be kind of defensive where we just kind of do our jobs and go home,’’ he said.