New attorney for Lake County Council is former council member

CROWN POINT — A familiar face will be guiding the Lake County Council through its legal thickets, and its ordinary business, in the years ahead.

Former County Councilman Tom O'Donnell, a Democrat who represented the Dyer area, has been selected by the council's current members to serve as the council's new attorney.

O'Donnell is due to replace Ray Szarmach as legal guru for the county's financial governing body. Szarmach is beginning the process of retiring, though he plans to stick around until summer to help O'Donnell in his new role.

It was kind of a homecoming for O'Donnell Thursday as he attended the council's study session prior to its regular meeting Tuesday when the council is slated to approve O'Donnell's contract as legal consultant to the council.

O'Donnell said afterward it was different to simply watch the council proceedings instead of directly participating in them as he did during his tenure on the council from 1999 to 2010.

"I'm not a policy guy anymore. They're the policy people. But I was able to get through the first meeting, so I think I'll be able to do it," he said. "I'm very excited about it. I'm excited to be associated back with county government again."

O'Donnell will continue his 34-year legal career as an attorney for the O'Donnell Law Group in Schererville even as he takes on his new role at the Lake County Government Center.

"When I was on the council I always respected Ray as the lawyer for the council," O'Donnell said. "When I heard that he was retiring, I thought, in my opinion, who better for the job than me because I know the people, the job, the way it works, the way the council runs."

The process of hiring a new council attorney was spearheaded by the Lake County Bar Association. It began soliciting applications in January.

Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said it was "a very lengthy process" to select a new council attorney because it's difficult to replace "someone with the knowledge like Ray has."

"We had a lot of awesome, amazing attorneys that came up through the vetting process and we couldn't have lost with any of the applicants," Bilski said.

