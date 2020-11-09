New Buffalo tightens vacation rental policies

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — New Buffalo is a popular destination to rent single-family homes for vacations or simply getaway for the weekend.
Some property owners here believe the rental situation is problematic with loud parties and an increase in the number of homes being turned into short-term rentals.
“This has got to stop. It’s getting out of hand. We have strangers coming every weekend to stay near us not knowing them,” said resident Gabby Sexton.
Louise Valentin said she didn’t realize the problems she would have after her neighbor put in a swimming pool and opened his house to guests during the summer.
“What it ended up turning into is essentially a party house and I’m not exaggerating. This is every weekend,” she said.
The city has begun the process of trying to address the situation.
By the end of the year, the hope is to strengthen the city’s existing vacation rental ordinance and increase enforcement, said Mayor Lou O’Donnell IV.
“This is a work in progress,” he said.
The task seems challenging because the local economy along the shores of Lake Michigan is built on tourism.
Vacation rental owner Heather Grabowski, of New Buffalo, said she respects and agrees with many of the concerns, but too many restrictions could bring financial pain to the community.
She said the problems rest more with vacation rental owners from elsewhere not working closely enough with tenants.
“I don’t think you can legislate your way out of a seasonal economy,” she said.
One of the options under consideration is hiring Granicus, a private firm specializing in the enforcement of vacation rental codes for 350 municipalities nationwide, including 12 in Michigan.
Kyle Salonga, a sales representative with the company, said Granicus relies on digital technology to more effectively reach property owners or their representatives to immediately address complaints.
He said a dedicated hotline working around the clock is also provided to help take complaints and receive pictures along with other evidence of potential violations.
“While we’re tracking this information your police department or whoever is enforcing this will be able to see if there was a violation,” Salonga said.
The city would pay just under $11,000 a year for the service.
City Manager Dave Richards said there are about 250 short-term rental homes in the community of about 2,000 full-time residents.
He said the increase has been noticeable and the ordinance adopted just last year proved ineffective in addressing the problems.
“We want to get it under control. We want to balance the needs of the full-time residents while understanding that the state allows short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods,” Richards said.
