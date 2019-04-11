NEW CHICAGO — The head of the town's water department has been fired under unexplained circumstances, the town’s legal counsel said Thursday.
Susan Pelfrey was let go by New Chicago Clerk-Treasurer Lori Collmar, according to Crown Point-based attorney Lloyd Mullen, who advises the city on legal matters.
Mullen said Collmar has not explained to him or the Town Council why Pelfrey was fired.
“If she was terminated for valid reasons, that’s something we need to know. And if she was terminated for other reasons, that’s something we need to know, as well,” Mullen told The Times.
“We’re kind of operating in the dark here,” he added.
Pelfrey, a veteran Democratic political operative and former New Chicago councilwoman, resigned her council seat in July 2016 after a Lake County judge upheld a law barring elected officials from also being employees of a government agency they oversee. Her daughter, Tara Pelfrey, was chosen to replace her in a Democratic caucus in which she was the only candidate.
Reached for comment on Pelfrey’s firing, Collmar referred all questions to her personal lawyer, Carrie Castro.
The New Chicago council will hold a special session at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss hiring a town manager who can oversee water issues now that Pelfrey is gone. Some New Chicago residents have raised concerns the session is a mere rubber stamp to give Pelfrey the job.
Mullen dismissed that criticism, saying Pelfrey would not be given preferential treatment.
“The position will be an open bid for everybody,” Mullen said. “We will create an advertisement … and we’ll even put it in the newspaper.”
“If (Susan Pelfrey) is going to be chosen she has to be the best candidate,” he added.