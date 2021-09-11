New councilman selected for Whiting's 1st District in caucus

WHITING — There is a new councilman in the city's 1st District, as Nick Suarez was chosen at a caucus held on Saturday morning at City Hall to take the place of former Councilman Ken Zubeck.

Zubeck had served on the City Council since 2004 but resigned on Aug. 23 due to a planned move to another district within the city.

Suarez, 33, was the only person to file the proper documents in the required time frame and was thus the only candidate the district's two precinct committeemen had to consider, and he was elected unanimously.

Suarez, who moved to Whiting as a child, will serve out the remainder of Zubeck's term, which expires at the end of 2023.

Among those who watched as Suarez was sworn in by Mayor Steve Spebar was Suarez's fiancée, Liz. The two will marry this coming weekend.

Suarez works on the staff of a large law firm headquartered in Chicago and has served on Whiting's Redevelopment Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

"I more than anything just want to better serve my community and be able to have an impact on the kinds of things that are happening," Suarez said. "We've got a lot going for us."