New councilman selected for Whiting's 1st District in caucus

WHITING — There is a new councilman in the city's 1st District, as Nick Suarez was chosen at a caucus held on Saturday morning at City Hall to take the place of former Councilman Ken Zubeck.
Zubeck had served on the City Council since 2004 but resigned on Aug. 23 due to a planned move to another district within the city.
Suarez, 33, was the only person to file the proper documents in the required time frame and was thus the only candidate the district's two precinct committeemen had to consider, and he was elected unanimously.
Suarez, who moved to Whiting as a child, will serve out the remainder of Zubeck's term, which expires at the end of 2023.
Among those who watched as Suarez was sworn in by Mayor Steve Spebar was Suarez's fiancée, Liz. The two will marry this coming weekend.
Suarez works on the staff of a large law firm headquartered in Chicago and has served on Whiting's Redevelopment Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
"I more than anything just want to better serve my community and be able to have an impact on the kinds of things that are happening," Suarez said. "We've got a lot going for us."
Suarez said he wants to work with his fellow council members and Spebar to continue the progress the city has seen in recent years.
"We've got a ton of opportunities coming up in terms of new housing developments (and) bringing new businesses into the city," Suarez said.
Maintaining strong code enforcement in the city and making sure police have the resources needed to keep the community safe were goals identified by Suarez.
The caucus was conducted by Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, who remarked that the hopefulness of the day was tempered by the remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks that occurred 20 years ago.
He recalled how united the country became after the attacks compared to the partisan atmosphere present today and shared advice with Suarez as he begins his career in politics.
"When you get on that dais, you're representing everybody in Whiting," Wieser said.
Suarez also commented on the significance of the day.
"Hopefully this day will serve as a reminder to everybody to, as we all did back then, come together and try to get through the tough times we're going through now with the pandemic," Suarez said.