New East Chicago city attorney quits weeks after hiring

EAST CHICAGO — After hiring a new attorney in January, the City Council is already seeking a replacement.
Alfredo Estrada was hired to replace John Bushemi, who had served as council attorney since January 2018. Both are employed by the same law firm (Burke, Constanza & Carberry).
But City Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at large, said Estrada decided to resign from the position.
"He said he had just other pressing matters and the city would take up too much of his time," Perez said.
Perez said the council agreed in an executive session to form a committee to choose another attorney.
So Perez said he was shocked when Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, made a motion during the council's Feb. 22 meeting to hire attorney John Cantrell.
"She was fully aware that there was going to be a committee assigned to interview attorneys and then narrow it down, so to speak, and then bring whoever was narrowed down to the full council for interview and vote," Perez said. "And that's what we did."
Perez said five attorneys from four different law firms were interviewed and a recommendation was made that two of them be interviewed by the full council.
Cantrell was not one of the two selected, Perez said.
"I thought that he would be a good fit for the city," Orange said. "He already knows the city. He worked as the city clerk's attorney."
Orange's attempt to hire Cantrell failed when only Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, and Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, voted along with Orange.
Perez voted no to the hiring, along with Councilmen Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, Robert Garcia, D-5th, and Kenneth Monroe, D-at large.
Council members Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, and Dwayne Rancifer, D-at large, abstained from voting.
Perez said Estrada will continue to work with the council until a replacement is hired.
In addition to a new attorney, new firefighters are also being sought.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna said applications are being taken and encouraged the City Council to let East Chicago residents know to come to the central fire station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to obtain one.
"The applications are due on the 17th of March," Serna said.