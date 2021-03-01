New East Chicago city attorney quits weeks after hiring

EAST CHICAGO — After hiring a new attorney in January, the City Council is already seeking a replacement.

Alfredo Estrada was hired to replace John Bushemi, who had served as council attorney since January 2018. Both are employed by the same law firm (Burke, Constanza & Carberry).

But City Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at large, said Estrada decided to resign from the position.

"He said he had just other pressing matters and the city would take up too much of his time," Perez said.

Perez said the council agreed in an executive session to form a committee to choose another attorney.

So Perez said he was shocked when Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, made a motion during the council's Feb. 22 meeting to hire attorney John Cantrell.

"She was fully aware that there was going to be a committee assigned to interview attorneys and then narrow it down, so to speak, and then bring whoever was narrowed down to the full council for interview and vote," Perez said. "And that's what we did."

Perez said five attorneys from four different law firms were interviewed and a recommendation was made that two of them be interviewed by the full council.