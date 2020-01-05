HOBART — City officials have several major projects in their sights and one of them down the road could include a new Interstate 65 interchange at 69th Avenue.
The City Council recently approved Hobart’s capital improvement plan, which includes several initiatives the municipality could pursue through 2026.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said multiple city leaders have been involved in creating the plan, and they have been “working on and off for about a year and a half” to develop the document.
The plan is separated into tiers that are based on priorities.
Although it hasn’t been approved, city officials hope design work could begin in 2026 for a new interchange at I-65 and 69th Avenue to relieve traffic on 61st Avenue and U.S. 30.
The projected budget is $25 million. The capital improvement plan shows the Indiana Department of Transportation would cover 50% of the costs, and Hobart would handle 25% of the funding. The remaining 25% would be funded from other sources.
Approval of a new interchange would be handled by INDOT, and that process can involve a lengthy study.
Improvements to the Hobart City Pool are expected to take place in 2020. A budget of $1.25 million is listed to remodel the bath house and concession stand there. A park also could be constructed at the pool property.
Funding from the 2018 park bond and money designated for parks enhancements will be used to fund the project.
Safety improvements to the U.S. 30 and Colorado Street intersection are planned for 2026. That project has a budget of about $2.5 million to enhance the line of site and traffic stacking. Federal funds will pay for 90% of the work. Hobart will use economic development income tax funding to cover its portion.
City Councilman Matt Claussen said the capital improvement plan, which includes several other projects, can be adjusted if necessary.
Having that flexibility is important because some departments, including the Sanitary Sewer District, can have their priorities change quickly.
For the district, that can happen if a new development is proposed or major sewer improvements are needed.
Snedecor said having the capital improvement plan provides a variety of benefits.
Such a document is necessary when pursuing bonds for initiatives, he said.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said the plan also is informative for residents.
She said it lets residents know what they can expect and shows that city leaders aren’t randomly picking projects.
“To have a document in place, that is a living document and it will change, it also gives you transparency to the public,” Longer said.
She said the plan will posted on the city’s website, cityofhobart.org.