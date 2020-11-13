New Indiana county-by-county COVID-19 restrictions begin Sunday

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Friday detailing the guidelines Indiana residents and businesses are expected to follow over the next month to help stem the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The primary recommendations are familiar: always wear face masks in public places; try to stay 6 feet away from non-household members; wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces often; and individuals who are sick, vulnerable or older than 65 should stay home as much as possible.

Businesses also must continue advising customers that masks are required for entry and see that masks are worn, ensure social distancing guidelines are consistently followed, and that food and drink only are served to seated patrons at restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

What's new is the Republican chief executive explicitly ending his five-stage reopening plan in favor of a color-coded county map that shows 78 of Indiana's 92 counties in orange, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.

Nine counties, including Newton County, are in the highest-possible red category, while five counties are one notch below orange in the yellow category.