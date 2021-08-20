New Indiana COVID-19 cases top 4,000 a day for first time since January

The COVID-19 comeback in Indiana is getting bigger and bigger by the day.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, a total of 4,120 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday — the highest number of new daily cases since January.

The Thursday case count also is more than double the 2,026 COVID-19 cases recorded in the state just two weeks earlier on Aug. 5, and a stunning 491% increase compared to the 697 new Indiana COVID-19 cases tallied July 19, one month ago.

State health data show 1,744 Hoosiers are hospitalized because of the coronavirus. That's an increase of 90 COVID-19 hospital patients from Wednesday to Thursday and the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 27.

Nearly every person currently infected or hospitalized with COVID-19 either has chosen not to be vaccinated against the virus or is ineligible for the vaccine due a health condition or age.

Among the 3 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers, 99.67% have not tested positive for COVID-19 since getting the vaccine, and 99.99% have not been hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.