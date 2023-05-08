An essential state government office soon will be known by a new name.

Tucked deep inside the 263-page House Enrolled Act 1001, the two-year state budget signed into law last week by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, is a three sentence provision redesignating the auditor of state as the "state comptroller" for all public and legal purposes.

State Auditor Tera Klutz, who led the effort to alter her office's name, said she's grateful to the governor and the General Assembly for authorizing the change and, hopefully, finally clearing up the "common and frequent confusion as to what the office does."

"When our forefathers created the official position of auditor of state within the Indiana Constitution, they understood the importance of a balanced government. They created the treasurer of state to manage the cash and the auditor to issue warrants (checks) and report on state financial operations," said Klutz, a Republican.

"However, the term 'auditor' means something entirely different to people 200 years later."

She said Hoosiers often mistakenly assume that the duties of her office include auditing the finances of the state and local units of government, a task belonging to the State Board of Accounts; or auditing individual taxpayers, a duty of the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Klutz explained that her post is better described as a "comptroller," which in business generally is the executive in charge of overseeing accounting tasks and financial reporting.

"We balance the state’s checkbook, pay state employees, distribute tax dollars and provide year-end financial reporting, among other responsibilities — and this won’t change," Klutz said.

Nineteen other states, including Illinois, already identify the person holding Klutz's role as their state comptroller, or state controller, and Klutz is glad Indiana is joining them in more accurately describing the position.

Under the law, the term state comptroller will replace state auditor for all state business, contracts, business cards, stationery and other means of communication beginning July 1.

The statute does not change the Indiana Constitution, so the state comptroller's official title will remain state auditor, just as Indiana's appointed secretary of education continues to hold the constitutional title of state superintendent of public instruction.

"The name change does not change the functionality of the office," Klutz said. "The state comptroller will continue with the same duties the office has had for more than 200 years."

Klutz is Indiana's 57th state auditor. She was reelected in November to a second and final four-year term.

The change to comptroller from auditor does not affect county auditors, even though their duties are similar to Klutz's on a local level.

