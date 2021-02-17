New Indiana law enacted over governor's veto speeds evictions, eliminates local rental regulations

The Republican-controlled General Assembly delivered Wednesday the first of what likely will be several rebukes this year to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

But in aiming for Indiana's chief executive, who some GOP lawmakers believe has overstepped his authority responding to the COVID-19 emergency, the Legislature ended up hitting all Hoosiers who rent the home they live in.

The Indiana House voted 67-32 to join the Senate in overriding Holcomb's veto of last year's Senate Bill 148 and to immediately enact the measure notwithstanding the governor's objections.

As a result, all local landlord-tenant regulations have been invalidated, including local anti-discrimination protections relating to housing for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers.

Going forward, all facets of residential property rental solely are subject to regulation by the General Assembly, including the tenant screening process, security deposits, lease applications or conditions, property disclosures, and fees.