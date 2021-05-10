New Indiana law gives local leaders a veto over COVID-19 prevention measures

State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, the sponsor of the new law, believes that's exactly how things should be working in all 92 Indiana counties.

Garten said an appointed local health officer should not have the power to impose restrictions, close businesses, endanger livelihoods, or limit personal freedom without first obtaining the consent and support of local elected officials.

"Senate Enrolled Act 5 serves as that critical check and balance," Garten said. "Local health officers right now have unparalleled authority."

State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Anderson, agreed. He said allowing one person to set COVID-19 prevention policies, even if that person is a doctor, ignores the insights others might contribute.

"We're not taking away local control. We're involving more people in the decision, and we're more likely to get a better result," Gaskill said.

"Do doctors know more than us on medical issues? Yes, I'll grant you that. But doctors are not perfect, otherwise they'd live forever."