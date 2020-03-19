New Indiana law imposes $500 fine for holding phone while driving

Indiana is the 22nd state, including Illinois, to prohibit drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.

The new restriction takes effect July 1 after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1070 into law Wednesday night.

Under the law, drivers still are free to use their phones if the device is mounted on a dashboard, or otherwise operated in hands-free mode. Motorists also can hold and use a mobile device while their vehicle is stopped.

But a driver with a phone in his or her hand while their vehicle is moving — regardless of whether the device is being used — can be fined up to $500, and potentially lose their driver's license for repeat violations, according to the statute.

At the same time, the sponsor of the new law, state Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, said she hopes police take a year or so to educate drivers about the new mobile device restriction using written warnings, before officers begin issuing tickets for violations.

It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicle is in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.