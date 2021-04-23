 Skip to main content
New Indiana law makes monument protection a state police 'priority'
2021 Indiana General Assembly

New Indiana law makes monument protection a state police 'priority'

All quiet on the statehouse front

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is stationed at Monument Circle, a couple blocks east of the Indiana Statehouse. Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a new state law directing state police to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of damage or destruction of monuments located on public or private property, including religious monuments.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Gov. Eric Holcomb has joined the Indiana General Assembly in directing state police to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of damage or destruction of monuments located on public or private property, including religious monuments.

The Republican chief executive on Thursday signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 187 commanding the state police to prioritize monument protection generally, and requiring state troopers be dispatched, upon request, to protect any monument at risk of vandalism anywhere in the state, and to assist in any local investigation of monument damage or destruction.

Holcomb said he does not agree with critics of the legislation who pointed out the plain language of the statute seemingly requires the state police to put monument protection ahead of all other duties, including prevention and investigation of more serious offenses.

“While there has been some concern that this bill goes too far in prioritizing investigations of property damage, I believe it leaves appropriate discretion to law enforcement officials to prioritize more serious crimes when necessary,” Holcomb said.

The governor did not comment on the fact the new law does not define what constitutes a protected “monument, memorial, statue, or other commemorative property.”

State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said that suggests state police will have to prioritize an investigation into the theft or destruction of a Confederate flag, since, among other things, the flag commemorates the 1861-65 rebellion of southern states against the Union.

The law also provides state discretionary funds may be withheld from localities that don’t protect their monuments. But, under the law, local leaders can avoid that risk simply by calling the state police at the first sign of trouble and state troopers would be obligated to take over monument protection.

Another provision in the law, which takes effect July 1, makes it easier for prosecutors to file felony charges against individuals involved in riots if they cause property damage totaling more $750.

Holcomb said he considers that a reasonable addition to an existing statute that requires an individual be armed with a deadly weapon to be charged with felony rioting.

“I believe this bill appropriately seeks to prevent rioting that results in serious property damage, serious bodily injury to a person, or causes the death of a person,” Holcomb said.

The legislation was approved 36-10 in the Republican-controlled Senate and 68-25 by the Republican-controlled House.

