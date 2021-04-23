New Indiana law makes monument protection a state police 'priority'

State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said that suggests state police will have to prioritize an investigation into the theft or destruction of a Confederate flag, since, among other things, the flag commemorates the 1861-65 rebellion of southern states against the Union.

The law also provides state discretionary funds may be withheld from localities that don’t protect their monuments. But, under the law, local leaders can avoid that risk simply by calling the state police at the first sign of trouble and state troopers would be obligated to take over monument protection.

Another provision in the law, which takes effect July 1, makes it easier for prosecutors to file felony charges against individuals involved in riots if they cause property damage totaling more $750.

Holcomb said he considers that a reasonable addition to an existing statute that requires an individual be armed with a deadly weapon to be charged with felony rioting.

“I believe this bill appropriately seeks to prevent rioting that results in serious property damage, serious bodily injury to a person, or causes the death of a person,” Holcomb said.

The legislation was approved 36-10 in the Republican-controlled Senate and 68-25 by the Republican-controlled House.

