New Indiana law will impose $500 fine for holding phone while driving
2020 Indiana General Assembly

New Indiana law will impose $500 fine for holding phone while driving

Distracted driving

Distracted driving is responsible for approximately 3,000 U.S. deaths per year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Indiana next week becomes the 22nd state, including Illinois, to prohibit drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.

Under House Enrolled Act 1070, which takes effect July 1, drivers still are free to use their phones if the device is mounted on a dashboard, another surface in their vehicle, or otherwise operated in hands-free mode.

Motorists also can hold and use a mobile device while their vehicle is stopped.

But a driver with a phone in his or her hand while their vehicle is moving — regardless of whether the device is being used — can be stopped by police, fined up to $500, and potentially lose their driver's license for repeat violations, according to the statute.

The only exception to the hands-free requirement in the new law is when a driver is using his or her phone to call 911 to report a genuine emergency.

Gov. Eric Holcomb led the charge for the handheld device ban by calling on the Republican-controlled General Assembly to send it to his desk, initially in November, and again during the Republican governor's State of the State address in January.

"Distracted driving increases the risk of a crash by more than 3½ times and is a leading killer of teenagers in America. This is unacceptable and avoidable," Holcomb said.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, a co-sponsor of the new law, was grateful for the governor's support after failing to gain traction for his distracted driving measures in prior years.

"I think everyone can agree that distracted driving is dangerous," Pressel said. "However, many still use their phones behind the wheel."

"A hands-free law serves as an important deterrent to people to put down the phone and keep their eyes on the road where they belong."

Another co-sponsor, state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, dismissed the suggestion that police will be unable to enforce the hands-free device requirement.

"A lot of what we do here (at the Statehouse) is messaging," she said. "A long time ago nobody thought that we could enforce seat belt laws and here we are: everybody gets in the car and puts their seat belt on automatically."

"We want people to put their devices down when they get in their car, too."

The legislation was approved March 10 by a margin of 81-11 in the House and 49-1 by the Senate.

Every Northwest Indiana lawmaker supported the proposal.

