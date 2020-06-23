New Indiana law will impose $500 fine for holding phone while driving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indiana next week becomes the 22nd state, including Illinois, to prohibit drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.

Under House Enrolled Act 1070, which takes effect July 1, drivers still are free to use their phones if the device is mounted on a dashboard, another surface in their vehicle, or otherwise operated in hands-free mode.

Motorists also can hold and use a mobile device while their vehicle is stopped.

But a driver with a phone in his or her hand while their vehicle is moving — regardless of whether the device is being used — can be stopped by police, fined up to $500, and potentially lose their driver's license for repeat violations, according to the statute.

The only exception to the hands-free requirement in the new law is when a driver is using his or her phone to call 911 to report a genuine emergency.

Gov. Eric Holcomb led the charge for the handheld device ban by calling on the Republican-controlled General Assembly to send it to his desk, initially in November, and again during the Republican governor's State of the State address in January.