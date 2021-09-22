New Indiana legislative district boundaries set for House approval

The Indiana House is poised Thursday to approve new legislative district boundaries that will shape, in many ways, the state's election results and public policies for the next 10 years.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted largely along party lines Wednesday to insert the Indiana Senate redistricting plan just released Tuesday into House Bill 1581, which already contained the GOP's proposed Indiana House and congressional districts.

State Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, said that will enable the new maps to immediately advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final enactment, assuming the Republican-controlled Senate next week endorses the House-approved plan without making any changes.

The new boundaries for Indiana's nine congressional districts, 100 House districts, and 50 Senate districts then will be in effect for the 2022 elections, and remain in force until the next redistricting in 2031 following the 2030 U.S. Census.

By law, new legislative districts must be drawn every 10 years to adjust for population shifts and ensure every district in the state contains approximately the same number of people.