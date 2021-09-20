New Indiana legislative district maps clear first hurdle

"The nine public hearings were very valuable. The public gave us some information of which we were not aware, and we took that into consideration," Steuerwald said. "The districts that we've done meet every state and federal requirement."

The Indiana House redistricting plan maintains 12 representatives for Northwest Indiana with approximately 67,855 residents per district.

However, several current districts are shifting slightly south to account for the population growing and shrinking in different Region communities over the past 10 years.

State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said while the changes to most Indiana House districts aren't dramatic, the maps remain "gerrymandered" in such a way that Republicans in most years will end up with 70 of the 100 House seats, despite the GOP vote share in statewide elections typically coming in only around 56%.

"These results thwart the will of the voters and give Republicans absolute power through an undeserved supermajority," Pierce said.

He said if the proposed maps are adopted without changes by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, they will lead to more partisan division and make compromise on important issues more difficult until fairer maps are drawn, perhaps in 2031.