New Indiana stay-at-home order changes rules for shopping at 'essential' retailers

Gov. Eric Holcomb is clarifying how and when Hoosiers can patronize "essential" retailers in his new coronavirus stay-at-home order that took effect Monday, and runs through at least 10:59 p.m. Region time April 20.
Going forward, the governor said Hoosiers only should leave their homes to purchase items needed for sustenance, health, education or employment; use delivery or curbside pickup for purchases whenever possible; visit the fewest number of retailers to make necessary purchases; and limit the number of household members going into stores.
Under the governor's order, retailers providing "the necessities of life" are permitted to continue operating, including: grocery stores, food shops and general merchandise stores with sizable grocery sections; convenience stores and gas stations; pharmacies; auto sales, supply and repair; farm and construction equipment; bicycle shops; hardware, building and office supply stores; and pet supply stores.
Those businesses are directed to limit the number of customers in their facility, in accordance with the social distancing guidelines recommended by the federal government: follow sanitation standards to protect their employees and the public and consider offering separate hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers.
Businesses previously defined as "nonessential," such as fabric stores, craft stores and other retailers not selling "necessities of life," cannot open to the public, but may offer telephone or online purchasing with home delivery or curbside pickup options under the order.
Meanwhile, professional services firms, including lawyers, accountants, insurance and real estate agents, should conduct business virtually or by telephone, and all face-to-face encounters should be postponed unless it will have a significant adverse impact on the client's financial or legal position.
The governor also has ordered all state park campgrounds to close, as of 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, to minimize the possibility of large groups gathering there.
However, state parks and trails are remaining open to the public, provided individuals stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Aside from those changes, the main provisions of the governor's original stay-at-home order that took effect at 10:59 p.m. March 23 continue to be in effect.
In particular, Hoosiers only should leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
Workers at "essential" businesses also are permitted to leave their homes, including employees of health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, delivery companies, hotels, funeral homes, business suppliers and transportation companies, among others.
Under the order, all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, must close, including country clubs and social clubs.
Any gathering of more than 10 people, except residents of a single residential unit, also is prohibited.
To enforce the stay-at-home order, Holcomb has created an Enforcement Response Team, led by former Judge David Cook, chairman of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, to investigate alleged violations in conjunction with state and local health authorities.
The governor directed the enforcement team to initially encourage noncompliant businesses simply to follow the order.
But the team also has the authority to shut a business down, take steps to permanently pull any operating licenses and to refer the business owner to the local prosecutor.
"What we do today, what we do tomorrow, is going to have a direct impact on where we find ourselves two weeks from now," Holcomb said about the need to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. "This is the time, right now, to be very mindful of our actions and our inaction, quite frankly."
"There will be consequences for both — our action and our inaction. That's why we're pleading with you, asking you, even enforcing the behavioral changes that we're putting out across our state because it's all for the common good."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.