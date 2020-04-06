New Indiana stay-at-home order changes rules for shopping at 'essential' retailers

Under the order, all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, must close, including country clubs and social clubs.

Any gathering of more than 10 people, except residents of a single residential unit, also is prohibited.

To enforce the stay-at-home order, Holcomb has created an Enforcement Response Team, led by former Judge David Cook, chairman of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, to investigate alleged violations in conjunction with state and local health authorities.

The governor directed the enforcement team to initially encourage noncompliant businesses simply to follow the order.

But the team also has the authority to shut a business down, take steps to permanently pull any operating licenses and to refer the business owner to the local prosecutor.

"What we do today, what we do tomorrow, is going to have a direct impact on where we find ourselves two weeks from now," Holcomb said about the need to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. "This is the time, right now, to be very mindful of our actions and our inaction, quite frankly."