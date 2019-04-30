Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday appointed Hammond attorney Kristina Kantar to fill a judicial vacancy on the Lake County Superior Court, Civil Division.
Kantar, Hammond's city attorney, was one of three finalists to replace Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider, who retired in February.
The appointment marks a moment of bipartisan agreement between the governor’s office and Hammond Democrats, particularly Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
Kantar is a key ally of McDermott, who is widely seen as a potential challenger to unseat Holcomb from the governor’s office.
Kanter was appointed over fellow finalists Kristen D. Hill and Adam J. Sedia, who was favored by Region Republicans. Of the three, Kantar earned the highest rating from the Lake County Bar Association.
Sedia’s candidacy came under scrutiny in recent days as posts attributed to his now-deleted Facebook page circulated among public officials. Some civic groups in the Region called the posts racially and religiously insensitive.
Before becoming Hammond city attorney, Kantar was twice a judge of the Lake Station City court. She has also served as a juvenile court referee and as a deputy prosecutor.
Kantar’s swearing-in date is yet be determined, according to the governor’s office.