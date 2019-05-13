INDIANAPOLIS — A new state law enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb gives Hoosiers unable to pay the $185 in court costs typically assessed following a criminal conviction the option of working off the obligation, instead of serving time in jail.
House Enrolled Act 1187, which takes effect July 1, authorizes judges to award individuals credit against a court cost assessment, equal to the state's $7.25 per hour minimum wage, for each hour of court-ordered community service or other volunteer work they complete.
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, a person would have to perform 26 hours of community service or volunteer work to satisfy the entire debt, at least 20 hours of which must be completed in a 60-day period under the law.
Currently, judges are permitted to lock up any non-indigent person who defaults on his or her court costs at a rate of $20 credit toward the debt for every 24 hours of incarceration.
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, the sponsor of the new law, said the community is far better served by having these people performing volunteer work, instead of sitting in jail doing nothing.
"Sending these offenders to jail pushes their unpaid fines onto taxpayers," Pressel said. "By giving them the option of community service, we can put a stop to this cycle of jail time while ensuring they contribute something toward what they owe to the court."
The measure was approved 91-0 by the House and 48-0 in the Senate.
Pressel's co-sponsors included state Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.