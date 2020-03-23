New law guarantees Griffith's exit from Calumet Township, likely merger into North

"Once things settle down, I would like to reach out to them again and see if there's something that we can possibly do, collectively, between the town and the township to have a very good transition to coming in there," Ryfa said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Maybe we can sit down with their board and discuss the possibilities."

Griffith residents voted — by a margin of 98% to 2% — to leave Calumet Township in 2018, in part because of the high property taxes they pay to the township, which also includes Gary, relative to the services received.

Ryfa said if Griffith becomes part of North Township, the town's residents will pay approximately $580,000 a year in property taxes to the township — compared to $2.2 million to Calumet Township — in return for up to $50,000 in annual township services used by Griffith residents.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, sponsor of the new law, said simply putting Griffith into North Township, instead of waiting for another township to agree to absorb the town, eliminates the possibility that Griffith might have to remain in Calumet Township.