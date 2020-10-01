New law names downtown Indianapolis post office in memory of Senator Lugar

U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., who died last year, is unlikely to ever be forgotten by the Hoosiers he represented in the U.S. Senate for 36 years between 1977 and 2013.
But Lugar's name and memory also now will live on at a post office in downtown Indianapolis, the city where he served two terms as mayor from 1968 to 1976.
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law a measure designating the capital city postal facility at 456 N. Meridian St. as the Richard G. Lugar Post Office, at the request of U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who holds Lugar's former seat.
"Senator Richard Lugar is a towering figure in Hoosier history and one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate; it's only fitting for us to rename the Indianapolis post office after him and glad we got this accomplished," Braun said.
Young, who once served on Lugar's Senate staff, described the experience as having "a front row seat to history" and getting to watch "a statesman at work."
"In 2017, he stood by me as I took my oath of office in the U.S. Senate, and I will never forget his support through the years," Young said.
"Senator Lugar left an impact on Indiana that will be felt for years to come, and today only reaffirms his legacy will continue to live on."
Lugar is Indiana's longest-serving U.S. senator and his accomplishments include preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction from Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus following the 1991 end of the Cold War.
In November, the U.S. Navy announced its next Arleigh Burke-class destroyer also will be named in honor of Lugar, who served in the Navy from 1957 to 1960 and worked as an intelligence briefer for Admiral Burke.
