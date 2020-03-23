New law requires all Indiana schools test drinking water for lead contamination

Gov. Eric Holcomb has approved a new law requiring the drinking water equipment at every public and private school in Indiana be tested at least once for lead contamination, with Lake County schools subject to regular, ongoing water tests.
Under House Enrolled Act 1265, which takes effect July 1, officials responsible for a school building must have its water fountains and taps tested for lead by Jan. 1, 2023, unless it previously has been tested and found in compliance since 2016.
In Lake County, the water equipment in every school building must also be tested at least every other year starting in 2023, in recognition of the environmental problems associated with the Region's heavy industry, including lead contamination.
Officials at buildings where the lead in the water exceeds the federal action level of 15 parts per billion must take action to remediate the contamination, according to the new law.
The law also states schools are responsible for the cost of water testing and any remediation. Though it encourages school leaders to seek testing grants from the state or federal government.
"Requiring regular lead testing in our school drinking water, where lead has been identified in the past, is an important first step in ensuring the safety of our schoolchildren," said state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, the sponsor.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified that there is no safe level of lead in a child's blood. They have also reported that lead can cause damage to the brain and nervous systems, slowed development and learning problems.
"It is vital that we make it a priority to protect our children from these harmful effects."
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, water supplied to schools by public water utilities is required to be tested for lead at the source. Schools on well water are treated as public utilities and are required to test their water.
But Indra Frank, Hoosier Environmental Council director of environmental health and water policy, said lead — which is toxic to the nervous system, especially for small children — still can leach into the water schoolchildren drink as the water passes through lead pipes or fixtures.
"We applaud the Legislature for taking steps to reduce this source of lead exposure for Indiana's children," Frank said.
The measure was approved 93-0 in the House and 50-0 in the Senate.