New law requires all Indiana schools test drinking water for lead contamination

Gov. Eric Holcomb has approved a new law requiring the drinking water equipment at every public and private school in Indiana be tested at least once for lead contamination, with Lake County schools subject to regular, ongoing water tests.

Under House Enrolled Act 1265, which takes effect July 1, officials responsible for a school building must have its water fountains and taps tested for lead by Jan. 1, 2023, unless it previously has been tested and found in compliance since 2016.

In Lake County, the water equipment in every school building must also be tested at least every other year starting in 2023, in recognition of the environmental problems associated with the Region's heavy industry, including lead contamination.

Officials at buildings where the lead in the water exceeds the federal action level of 15 parts per billion must take action to remediate the contamination, according to the new law.

The law also states schools are responsible for the cost of water testing and any remediation. Though it encourages school leaders to seek testing grants from the state or federal government.