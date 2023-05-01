The director of the state's child protection agency is leaving her post after five years to become chief executive officer of the American Red Cross, Indiana region.

The governor's office announced Monday that Terry Stigdon's last day as Indiana Department of Child Services director will be Friday.

Stigdon was appointed DCS director in early 2018. During her tenure, DCS halved the number of children in foster care, prioritized child placement in home- and community-based settings instead of residential facilities, and developed new screening tools for DCS involvement in child abuse and neglect incidents, among other accomplishments.

"Under her leadership, Terry has focused on serving children in need with the right services at the right time, which resulted in more children receiving the right care," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"Terry leads with compassion, kindness and grace and has embraced all of Indiana’s children as if they were her own, and we are all better because of it. While I will miss her, I’m equally excited for her next chapter of service to others," he added.

Stigdon, a registered nurse, will take the helm as Indiana Red Cross CEO May 15, overseeing Red Cross programs and services for over 6 million people in 104 counties and six Red Cross chapters.

"I'm very excited to be joining the American Red Cross and have long been impressed by the lifesaving mission of this humanitarian organization. As a part of their many services, the community resiliency efforts of the Indiana Red Cross are making a difference and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside our many Red Cross volunteers and employees!" Stigdon said.

Holcomb said he's selected Eric Miller, DCS chief of staff and senior adviser to Stigdon, as new leader of the state child protection agency. Miller previously served as chief of staff at the Indiana Department of Health.

"Eric has a demonstrated history of public service and is clearly committed to acting in the best interest of all Hoosiers," Holcomb said. "I have no doubt DCS is poised to make continued progress under his leadership and benefit from a seamless transition."

Miller said he's honored to lead such a vital state agency.

"I appreciate Gov. Holcomb's confidence in me, and I'm delighted to build on the important work started under Director Stigdon and continue to improve how we protect and serve our most vulnerable children and families," Miller said.

