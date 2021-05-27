New Lynwood mayor appoints two trustees, department heads

LYNWOOD — Two weeks after being sworn in as the village's first new mayor in 16 years, Jada Curry on Tuesday night unveiled several new members of her leadership team.

At a village board meeting, Curry announced the appointment of two trustees to fill vacancies on the six-member board. Also announced were the village's new police chief, assistant police chief, fire chief, superintendent of public works, chief of the zoning and planning commission and village attorney.

The new trustees are Kirk Marshall and Cynthia Eaves. Marshall actually is returning to the village board after finishing fourth among six candidates in February's Democratic primary for three trustee seats. After being appointed to the board last year, he ran on the Lynwood First slate headed by 16-year incumbent Eugene Williams, who lost to Curry in the mayoral primary.

"Kirk and I had a good conversation on election day," Curry said. "He unfortunately found himself caught up in a whirlwind on the other side. But his heart was definitely in the right place."

Curry said Eaves is a longtime Lynwood resident "who has been very active in some service-oriented organizations" and expressed a willingness to serve the new administration in whatever capacity was needed.