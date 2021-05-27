New Lynwood mayor appoints two trustees, department heads

LYNWOOD — Two weeks after being sworn in as the village's first new mayor in 16 years, Jada Curry on Tuesday night unveiled several new members of her leadership team.
At a village board meeting, Curry announced the appointment of two trustees to fill vacancies on the six-member board. Also announced were the village's new police chief, assistant police chief, fire chief, superintendent of public works, chief of the zoning and planning commission and village attorney.
The new trustees are Kirk Marshall and Cynthia Eaves. Marshall actually is returning to the village board after finishing fourth among six candidates in February's Democratic primary for three trustee seats. After being appointed to the board last year, he ran on the Lynwood First slate headed by 16-year incumbent Eugene Williams, who lost to Curry in the mayoral primary.
"Kirk and I had a good conversation on election day," Curry said. "He unfortunately found himself caught up in a whirlwind on the other side. But his heart was definitely in the right place."
Curry said Eaves is a longtime Lynwood resident "who has been very active in some service-oriented organizations" and expressed a willingness to serve the new administration in whatever capacity was needed.
"What it really boiled down to for me was the intention of the person," Curry said. "There were very few people who even stepped forward and were interested. ... It became a matter of why and whether or not they had a heart for service."
Three new leaders were appointed for the police department. Daniel Dempsey, who retired from a supervisory role in the Riverdale Police Department, will be the chief. Robin Bolde, who formerly worked for the Gary Police Department, will be the first female and first African American to hold the title of assistant police chief. Current Lynwood Sgt. Terry Schubert will be the director of community policing.
Other appointments include:
• Lynwood resident and current fire department Capt. Keenan Newton has been promoted to fire chief.
• Raymond Campbell, who formerly oversaw all plumbers working at O'Hare Field, will be superintendent of public works.
• Gwen Wilson, the senior member of the planning and zoning commission, will be its new leader.
• Dan Boyle will be village attorney.
"It certainly is a sense of relief to know that we have some well-respected professionals stepping into these roles," Curry said. "It takes a little weight off my shoulders."