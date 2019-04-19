INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is supporting the Senate's Republican leader in his new effort to set 21 as the minimum age, nationwide, for purchasing tobacco products, including vaping devices and supplies.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week announced he will file legislation in May that would prohibit tobacco retailers from selling cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, nicotine-based vape cartridges and similar products to any person under age 21.
Young said after studying the issue, and consulting with Hoosier health experts, he agrees with McConnell that there is a clear need to increase the country's minimum smoking age.
"National data shows that 90 percent of adult smokers begin smoking before age 21 and the CDC estimates that approximately 4.9 million middle and high school students were current users of some type of tobacco product last year," Young said.
"From 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use increased by 78 percent among high school students and by 48 percent among middle school students. This is quickly becoming a national epidemic, and we have an obligation to act."
McConnell said he's optimistic that his proposal will earn strong, bipartisan support in the Senate, particularly among lawmakers from states, such as Kentucky and Indiana, where tobacco use exceeds the national average.
"I’m confident many of my colleagues will agree that protecting our young people from starting tobacco use at an early age can have remarkable, long-term health benefits for Kentucky and the country," McConnell said.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., did not respond to a request for comment on McConnell's proposal.
Already 12 states, including Illinois, have set 21 as the minimum age to purchase tobacco products.
Legislation co-sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, to make Indiana the 13th state to enact "Tobacco 21" was approved in January by the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services.
However, Senate Bill 425 never advanced out of the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy and will not become law this year.
A similar proposal filed last year by former state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, also cleared the House Public Health Committee, but died after lawmakers began evaluating the negative financial impact of House Bill 1380 on Indiana's tobacco tax revenue.