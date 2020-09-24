'New normal' amid COVID-19 for Indiana residents, businesses set to begin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Life and business in the Hoosier State won't be exactly as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic when Northwest Indiana enters Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage reopening plan at 11:01 p.m. Friday.

For one thing, even though capacity limits at restaurants, bars, nightclubs and all other businesses have been lifted, an executive order signed Thursday by the Republican governor requires businesses to continue their efforts to keep at least 6 feet of distance between unrelated patrons, even if that requires, for example, not seating people at every table in a restaurant.

The order also directs businesses to maintain enhanced personal and facility sanitation standards, encourage sick employees to stay home from work, and to implement non-punitive sick leave policies to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, all non-exempt Hoosiers are expected to continue wearing face masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces where it's not possible to stay 6 feet apart from other people, as well as while riding public transportation or in a vehicle shared with a non-household member.