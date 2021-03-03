New organization aims to improve Indiana's lackluster voter turnout

Data show Indiana remains in the bottom-tier of states for voter turnout despite above average participation in last year's general election.

A new nonpartisan organization is hoping to change that by increasing the number of Hoosiers registered to vote, and then getting them to cast a ballot in future elections.

HOPE, which stands for Hoosiers Organized, People Energized, aims to register 100,000 new voters in the next 12 months through off-year voter registration drives, both online and on the ground in historically underrepresented Indiana communities.

"Our communities are stronger when everyone’s voices are heard, and that starts at the ballot box," said HOPE founder Brandon Evans, of Indianapolis.

"I've seen firsthand how some of the best and brightest Hoosiers and their communities have been left out of decision-making conversations on both sides of the aisle. With HOPE, we’ll lift up all voices, bring every community in, and build a stronger Indiana. With HOPE, we win."

The group, which launched Monday, already is offering streamlined voter registration assistance through a partnership with Vote.org, a national, nonpartisan organization that has helped verify or register 34 million people across the country.