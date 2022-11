New portable police radios for Lake County officers have hefty price tag: $12,000 each

CROWN POINT — Lake County is beginning the process of replacing the portable radios used by its sheriff's police officers.

The department's Motorola radios, purchased in 2013, are beyond their seven-year anticipated lifespan and no longer will be supported by the manufacturer after Dec. 31, 2023, Chief Vincent Balbo told the Lake County Council on Thursday.

He said the sheriff's office wants to replace the radios with Motorola's APX NEXT model that offers improved communications, secure messaging, an officer locator tool, and the ability to run on wifi networks and radio signals. Balbo said the latter is essential inside schools and large commercial buildings.

"Based on electrical interference or machinery, or just the density of the buildings, many times those (current) police radios cannot get out," he said.

Balbo told the council that each new radio costs $12,000. So to fully outfit the sheriff's police with 175 radios, Lake County taxpayers will need to shell out $2.1 million.

The seven council members initially appeared taken aback by the price tag. But they quickly got to work figuring out how to fund the purchase.

The council is set to vote Tuesday to use money previously allocated for equipping new police vehicles to purchase 32 new radios for on-duty officers, in addition to the six new radios already acquired for SWAT officers.

Balbo explained that the vehicle up-fitting money won't be spent this year because Ford no longer is planning to manufacture the 20 police vehicles county officials agreed to purchase in March.

"The vehicles that we ordered through the Ford Motor Corporation are not going to be delivered. They are not going to make them," Balbo said. "We're hoping that we can work this out with Ford for next year."

Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said he's also willing to hand over his share of the council's federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, or about $1 million, to help purchase new police radios, and he pledged to work with his council colleagues to get the rest of the money in the months ahead.

In addition, Balbo said the sheriff's department plans to seek grant or gift funds to try to secure the remaining money required.

"There isn't anything currently available. But we understand that this is not something we would be able to just do immediately," Balbo said.

The council also is poised Tuesday to authorize the sheriff's department to spend appropriations earmarked for unfilled positions at the Lake County Jail on repairs and upgrades to the jail's kitchen, steam tables and food delivery carts.

"The equipment that's in there is 20-plus years old. It came when the building was built. So it really needs to be replaced," Warden Todd Wasmer said.