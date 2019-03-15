PORTAGE — William Fekete has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the City Council created with the recent resignation of fellow Republican John Cannon, who was sworn in earlier this month as mayor.
"Mr. Fekete looks forward to working with all the elected officials in Portage and looks forward to representing the citizens in the 4th District as well as the citizens of Portage," said Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson.
Fekete will serve through the end of the year.
Fekete was appointed rather than made to face an election among local precinct officials because of the timing of the vacancy, which meant Cannon was the only elected precinct official eligible to participate.
Cannon is filling former Republican Mayor James Snyder's term, which expires Dec. 31, and will be running for mayor in a retention campaign in the November municipal elections. He is uncontested in the Republican primary.
Cannon said gaining back the public's trust is paramount going forward. Snyder was found guilty in federal court on Feb. 14 of felony bribery and tax obstruction charges and is awaiting sentencing. His conviction removed him from office.
Four Democrats are competing in the May 7 primary, including Councilwoman Sue Lynch, D-at-large, Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, city Economic Development Director Andy Maletta and local Realtor Leo Hatch Jr.