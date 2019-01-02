VALPARAISO — Jessica Bailey has what could be the biggest task of any of the incoming elected officials in Porter County: Repair whatever caused all votes from the Nov. 6 election not to be counted for several days.
Bailey, a Democrat, was sworn in Tuesday as Porter County clerk by Porter Superior Court 4 Judge David Chidester.
"It’s her job to fix everything that’s been broken. What a job she has in front of her," Chidester told more than 50 onlookers in his courtroom before giving the oath of office to other newly elected officials.
Bailey served on the Portage Township School Board and was director of marketing and community development for the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce prior to becoming clerk.
She defeated Republican Jon Miller.
Former clerk Karen Martin, a Republican, has caught much of the blame for 12 polling places opening late, a shortage of poll workers and mishandled ballots.
Bailey described her feelings on taking over as both "exciting and nerve-wracking."
She said her early analysis of the election has generated some ideas on what to do to prevent another Election Day disaster.
Ultimately, Bailey said the fix could be mandated by the Indiana Legislature through a bill that might be presented during the upcoming four-month session that begins Thursday.
"We’ll have to see what’s at the state level before we can address it at the local level," she said.
David Reynolds was also sworn into his fourth term as Porter County sheriff.
Sheriffs are among the officeholders in Indiana restricted to two consecutive terms.
Reynolds waited eight years after his second term before seeking to become sheriff again in 2014.
He expects school safety and the ongoing war against heroin to be his biggest priorities.
"The overdoses have gone down, but we still have a problem," Reynolds said.
Republican Cyndi Dykes was sworn in as the new county coroner by Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who also gave the oath of office to Chuck Harris, the new county recorder.
Dykes succeeded Harris, who was prohibited by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term as coroner.
"I’m very excited," said Dykes, who previously had never run for elective office.
She is a certified histology technician in the pathology department at Porter Regional Hospital.
Dykes said one of her goals is obtaining the results of toxicology tests quicker for families and others involved in death cases anxious for answers.
Harris, another Republican, succeeded a term-limited Jon Miller.
Harris said he was prepared to assume his new duties because the offices of coroner and recorder are very similar in how data is processed and stored.
He also expects his transition to be an easy one because of the work performed in the office previously.
"This office has been so well-run. I don’t believe in trying to recreate the wheel when it’s been working so well," Harris said.