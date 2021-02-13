New progressive organization hopes to end GOP control at Indiana Statehouse

Progressive Hoosiers are not letting the crushing Democratic defeats in the state's 2020 elections deter them from their mission of improving the lives of working-class Indiana residents.

A new organization — INProgress — is recruiting candidates to run in state legislative races across Indiana, with an eye toward toppling the Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly.

“It’s not about electing Democrats,” said Josh Cox, INProgress founder. “It’s about electing people who will fight for the homeless and the indigent; for the family in rural Indiana drowning in hospital bills and struggling to put food on the table.”

Moreover, Cox said unlike traditional political parties, INProgress will hold its candidates and future elected officials accountable “until the hungry are fed, the homeless are housed, and the medical bills stop.”

The INProgress agenda calls for a $15 minimum wage, Medicare For All, criminal sentencing reform, legalizing marijuana, automatic voter registration and expanded voting opportunities, repealing Indiana’s right-to-work statute that weakens labor unions, and increasing teacher pay.

Cox said Indiana has a history of supporting progressive candidates when the issues they champion line up with what Hoosiers need and want.