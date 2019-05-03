CROWN POINT — Fire Rescue debuted its new brush truck earlier this week during a small ceremony as city officials accepted the vehicle into the department’s fleet.
Fire Chief Dave Crane said the truck will be used to fight fires that are not accessible from the roadway.
Funding for the new vehicle comes from Center Township Trustee Paul L. Bremer and the township board.
Mayor David Uran said the project was a "team effort" between the city, Center Township and local maintenance shops that helped the fire department design and build the truck, which started out as a bare bone chassis.
"We want to recognize all these individuals, the team effort from the businesses that played a part in providing a quality piece of equipment that will help with our firefighters not only in the city of Crown Point, but also Center Township if need be and called upon," Uran said during the Board of Public Works meeting prior to the ceremony.
The mayor said the city and township were able to save more than $82,000 by purchasing and building the vehicle.
"If went out and purchased it (from a manufacturer), it would run around $140,000," he said.
"It was a very needed piece of equipment and we did a great job staying well under budget," Crane said. "It’s a beautiful truck and we really appreciate the funding from the township and Paul Bremer."
Pastor Mark Wilkins blessed the vehicle as part of Wednesday's ceremony.
"Heavenly Father, we thank you for this beautiful piece of equipment. The value is not in its beauty. The value is in the lives and property that will be protected. The value is in the skill and dedication of those hands that will guide and use the vehicle," Wilkins said in prayer.
During the board meeting, Crane also announced the department's plans to research acquiring new ambulances.