Proposed membership of Gary Indiana Transmodal Compact board

The compact board is composed of the following seven members:

One member from either the: Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority board; or

Gary Port Authority; who is appointed by the mayor of Gary.

One member appointed by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority board.

One member appointed by the governor.

One member appointed by the mayor of Gary.

The secretary of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

The executive director of the Indiana Finance Authority

The commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation