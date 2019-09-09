Text of Indiana historical marker: "Taft Rally at Ade Estate"

Republican presidential candidate William Taft toured the country by train in 1908, a change in strategy from earlier "front porch" campaigns. The tour began with a September 23 stop at the "Hazelden" estate of journalist and playwright George Ade, who was active in local politics and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention that nominated Taft. Fireworks, music, local politicians, and a crowd of thousands greeted Taft upon his afternoon arrival at the Ade estate. Taft spoke on the important issues of the Republican platform and appealed especially to farmers. Campaigning directly to the voters proved successful; Taft carried Indiana and was inaugurated as twenty-seventh President of the United States in 1909.